SALEM – The Clatsop County Cultural Coalition will give a virtual presentation focused on funding and development programs on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
This event will take place as part of the statewide "Conversations with Funders and Partners" presentation series organized by the Oregon Cultural Trust.
Last year, the trust awarded over $3.2 million in statewide grants for cultural nonprofit organizations. Among this event’s discussion topics will be the trust’s Cultural Development Program, which supports projects extending across four categories, “access, preservation, creativity and capacity.”
This event is free and aimed at grant seekers looking to discuss projects and programming. Capacity is limited and attendees are encouraged to register early. For more information, visit www.clatsopculturalcoalition.org.
