ASTORIA — The Flavel House Museum will host “Old-Fashioned Fun & Games,” an afternoon of lawn activities meant to recall the playtime of Victorian-era children, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Enjoy croquet and badminton on the historic home’s lawn or join in sack races, stilts or rope making. Take a lemonade and corn dog and test out hoop and stick or ball and cup. Challenge the kids to get involved in a pie-eating contest.
This event is free and open to the public, sponsored by Columbia Memorial Hospital. For more information, call 503-325-2203 or visit www.astoriamuseums.org.
