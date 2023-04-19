NEHALEM — Comedian Curtis Cook will lead a trio of performers in “Comedy at the Coast,” set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center.
A stand-up performer and writer, Cook has appeared on Comedy Central and on “Portlandia.” The show, presented by D&D Comedy, will also feature Portland comedians James Bosquez and David Seung.
Admission is $20 per person. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ncrd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.