ASTORIA — Multi-instrumentalist Jenny Conlee-Drizos and songwriter Casey Neill will perform a musical set at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Conlee-Drizos, a founding member of indie rock band The Decemberists and performer in her own band, The Jenny Conlee Quartet, will present material from "Tides: Pieces for Accordion and Piano," a solo album.
Neill will celebrate the release of the new limited press solo album "time zero land," accompanied by Conlee for his set. The two have performed together previously in The Minus 5 and Pogues cover band KMRIA.
Admission is $17 and free for those 12 and under. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.partnersforthepac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.