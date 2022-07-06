NEHALEM – A community picnic at Nehalem City Park will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Visitors are asked to bring chairs, blankets and other picnic supplies for the event, which will focus on the development of Rainy Day Village, a planned community for senior citizens.
This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit www.villagesnw.org.
