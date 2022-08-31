SEASIDE – Run for Change, a 5K beach running event, will set off from the sands near 12th Avenue, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The race will continue south toward Avenue U before heading back to its starting point.
Cost for participating is $30 and includes a t-shirt. Entry costs will benefit Helping Hands. A registration table will open at 8 a.m., and registration is also available online. For more information, visit www.sunsetempire.com.
