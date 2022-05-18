TILLAMOOK – Learn to identify the trees of Tillamook County, as well as how they interact with one another and the greater landscape, at Tillamook Bay Community College on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
This community education course will cover regional ecology, tree identification and the Oregon Forest Practices Act. Consisting of two classroom sessions, the course will wrap up with an evening field trip to a local forest.
Tuition for the course is $35. Attendees must register by Thursday. For more information, visit www.tillamookbaycc.edu.
