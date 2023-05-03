ASTORIA — A multimedia show combining live theatre and filmed performance will highlight the story “Semillas” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbian Theater.
In this bilingual play, written by Alicia Dogliotti, a couple invent intelligent seeds to reforest lands disrupted by wildfires. Actors featured in its performance are David Remple as Juan Carlos, Shayla Perez as Gloria Guerrero and José González as Hermano Enrique. Film portions are directed by Lawrence Siulagi and stage direction is provided by Dogliotti.
This free event is organized by Milago Mainstage, a Latino arts and culture organization, and accompanies a series of workshops led by Perez and Remple, joined by Dañel Malan, artistic director at Milagro Mainstage.
A discussion of the play will follow the showing. Donations will be accepted for the Astoria Middle School drama club. For more information, contact Melissa Reid at 503-936-0638.
