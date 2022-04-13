ASTORIA — The Columbia River Symphony will present "The Sounds of Civilization," an exploration of time and regionalism, at the Liberty Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday.
This unique concert will focus on the events of the 19th century industrial era through soundscapes, setting a scene of trains depicted through drums, the hammering of nails, bleating of livestock and energies of the era.
The Columbia River Symphony, featuring 52 North Coast musicians, aspires to bring musical experiences and cultural enrichment to the community.
This event is free and open to all. Doors open at 6 p.m. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for all attendees. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
