ASTORIA — "Stories," a concert program accompanied by guest narrators from within the Columbia River Symphony, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Liberty Theatre.
Nine pre-recorded stories will be shared in conjunction with a visual presentation compiled by Don Anderson, followed by a performance from the 55-piece symphony that continues storytelling through music.
Musicians will play by stand lights only, highlighting the visual and narrative forms of the show.
Admission is free for this event. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.columbiariversymphony.org.
