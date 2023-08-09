ASTORIA — Columbia River Symphony will present a classical take on sea shanties, movie themes and popular music during a free show that will close out Astoria Regatta festivities on the Liberty Theatre stage at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Regatta POPS!” will follow festival traditions with a lively set of maritime music, led by “Soon May the Wellerman Come,” a 19th-century sea shanty with origins in New Zealand.
Also included will be George Gershwin favorite “Rhapsody in Blue” with an opening jazz solo by local performer Brayden Payne and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect Symphony.”
The show will be filled with surprises, too. Guest musicians and vocalists will be invited to the stage and surprise songs will be played.
Doors open at 6 p.m., concessions will be available. For more information, visit www.columbiariversymphony.org.
