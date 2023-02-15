ILWACO, Wash. — An event focused on preserving cherished family items, such as photographs and textiles, will be held at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Demonstrations will be led by Donella Lucero, collections manager, and Betsy Millard, museum curator. In conjunction with the afternoon event is the museum's current exhibit, "The Aura of Objects," on view through March 4.
This event is free and open to the public, participants are encouraged to bring items they may have questions about to the event. For more information, visit www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
