ASTORIA – On Dec. 8, 1922, downtown Astoria burned to the ground. In the aftermath, little remained but the Lovell Building, which served as a shelter for displaced merchants and community members while the town was rebuilt.
Exactly 100 years later, hear from a panel of Astoria history and fire experts in the Lovell Showroom on Dec. 8 to commemorate that fateful day. This talk will be presented by Fort George Brewery and Columbia Forum.
Panelists will include Dan Crutchfield, chief of the Astoria Fire Department, discussing the ignition, spread and firefighting efforts during the 1922 fire. Jessamyn West, executive director of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, will talk about the fire's aftermath and the rebuilding of downtown.
Chelsea Vaughn, curator at the Clatsop County Historical Society, will present the fire as a historic event in Astoria, including its impact on the local community. Jaime Lump, administrative assistant at the Lower Columbia Preservation Society, will share from the group's walking tour the scope of the fire and the change in historic architecture and buildings in Astoria.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m., food and beverages will be available. Fort George Brewery will also release "1922," a smoked lager. For more information, visit www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.
