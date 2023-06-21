CANNON BEACH — Coaster Theatre Playhouse is calling for local actors to audition at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for a fall production of "Sleuth," a 1970 mystery play by Anthony Shaffer.
Performance dates for the show, which will be directed by coastal theater veteran Mick Alderman, will run for a series of 10 shows between Sept. 29 and Oct. 21.
The play's audition sheet notes that actors must be comfortable with some complex special effects, such as loud noises and the use of a prop weapon.
Full-length copies of the "Sleuth" script are available to check out for a $20 refundable deposit. For more information, visit www.coastertheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.