CANNON BEACH – Continuing its anticipated 50th anniversary season, the Coaster Theatre Playhouse will present “Barefoot in the Park,” opening on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The classic play by Neil Simon, which centers on a newlywed couple playing matchmaker for a loopy mother and quirky neighbor, has been a favorite at the venue in years past. The current rendition will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through June 4.
General admission for the performance is $20, while premium tickets run at $25. Proof of COVID vaccination is required for all attendees, while masks are encouraged. The show includes mild adult themes. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.coastertheatre.com.
