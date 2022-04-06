CANNON BEACH — Coaster Theatre Playhouse will offer a workshop dedicated to building audition skills for theater roles on Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The workshop is aimed at experienced performers and first time actors alike. Participants will cover the full audition process, including warm up, cold readings, prepared monologues and dance routines. The group will also discuss materials like headshots and resumes.
This workshop is free and open to all participants ages 12 and over. Masks and proof of COVID vaccination are required for all participants. For more information and to register, visit www.coastertheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.