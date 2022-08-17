CANNON BEACH – Coaster Theatre Playhouse will offer a workshop focused on techniques for musical theatre auditioning from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Participants ages 12 and older are invited to learn a song, movement and dance routine, as well as practice cold reading from a script.
This event is free and open the public. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to participate, masks are encouraged. For more information, call 503-436-1242 or visit www.coastertheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.