CANNON BEACH – Coaster Theatre Playhouse will offer a summer camp aimed at performers between 8 and 12 years old beginning on Monday.
Camp attendees will focus on acting, singing and dancing while contributing to an original theater production. This year’s camp theme is “Back to Broadway” and will focus on character development by young performers.
The camp will culminate in a pair of performances, set for 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 19. For more information, visit www.coastertheatre.com.
