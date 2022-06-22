CANNON BEACH – The Coaster Theatre Playhouse will celebrate 50 years in Cannon Beach with an open house and party from 2 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
As a tribute to the theater's 1972 opening, the event is 1970s themed. It will feature music, a costume contest and a silent auction. The theater is also celebrating throughout the year with a lineup of audience favorite shows and playwrights, as well as special events.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.coastertheatre.com.
