SEASIDE — McAndrew Burns, executive director of Clatsop County Historical Society, will give a lecture on filmmaking in Clatsop County at the Seaside Library, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The presentation will move through major film productions made in Astoria and surrounding areas of Clatsop County, as well as outline the development of the Oregon Film Museum. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.
This free event is hosted by Friends of the Seaside Public Library. For more information, visit www.seasidelibrary.org.
