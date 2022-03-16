ASTORIA – The Clatsop County 4-H program will offer a day filled with workshops for youth ages 9 to 19 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This event is open to all youth regardless of 4-H membership, and will showcase the organization’s activities, including animal education, hiking skills, jewelry making, robotics, archery and more. Youth ages 5 to 8 can also participate in various activities and games, as well as visit rabbits, chickens, dogs, and other animals.
Visitors are asked to donate non-perishable food for the Clatsop County Food Bank in lieu of an admission fee. Lunch is available for $5.
Space is limited and visitors must sign up before April 4 at https://signup.com/go/faXnYBb or call Julie Scism at the Oregon State University Extension Office.
