CLATSKANIE — Poetry and Pie, a program of the Clatskanie Library, will hold a poetry contest at the library from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the Raymond Carver Writing Festival.
The program and event commemorate the favorite dessert of Carver, who was born in Clatskanie in 1938. Carver’s poem “Happiness,” which contains this year’s contest theme, will open the event.
Poetry submissions are invited from students ages 8 to 18 within the Clatskanie School District boundaries and from Lower Columbia residents 18 and over.
Entries are limited to two poems per poet, and prizes will be awarded. For more information, visit www.clatskanielibrary.org.
