CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie Garlic Festival will return with heirloom and gourmet varieties to sample from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Cope’s Park.
Try dips, salsas and fermentations, made from garlic strains cultivated by growers from across the Northwest. Listen as local growers share their stories and creations.
Last year’s festival offered more than 6,000 garlic bulbs for sale. This year, the festival will offer live music from The Standard Keys and The Lorna Baxter Trio. On tap will be local hard cider, beer and cocktails to sample alongside garlic treats.
This is a free event. For more information, visit www.clatskaniefarmersmarket.com/calendar/garlic-festival.
