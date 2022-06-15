CANNON BEACH – Classical guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan will perform at Coaster Theatre Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Exploring transcribed masterpieces, traditional Spanish dances and a set of recent compositions, the concert, titled “Dreams & New Creations,” will offer a sampling of Larget-Caplan’s work.
Admission for the show is $25. Proof of COVID vaccination required for all attendees. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.coastertheatre.com.
