CLATSKANIE — Armin Tolentino, the poet laureate of Clark County, will lead a virtual workshop titled "From Blank to Draft: Making Poems From Scratch" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
In the workshop, Tolentino, the author of "We Meant to Bring It Home Alive," will explore poetry techniques like sound and metaphor that contribute to building the first draft of a poem.
Admission is free for members and $25 for nonmembers. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information and to register, visit www.thewritersguild.com.
