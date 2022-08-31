ASTORIA – The Northwest Civil War Council will present “The Battle for Clatsop County,” a war reenactment event at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
This living history event will feature daily battles, a medical demonstration, period clothing styles, cannons and horses.
Admission is $10 for those 8 years old and above and free for children under the age of 8. Parking is $5.
