ASTORIA – Comedy ensemble Circus Nonsense will host three shows at the Liberty Theatre. Performances are set for 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The group will perform various circus acts, including juggling and acrobatics. Prior to their series of shows, Circus Nonsense will host a workshop called “Clowning Around With Acrobatics” at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The workshop is free and open to the public. Admission for the performance is $35, or $5 for those under 18. Season passes are also available from the Liberty Theatre. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
