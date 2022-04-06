CANNON BEACH — John and Susan Buehler will perform hymns in celebration of Holy Week and Easter at Cannon Beach Community Church on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The concert is part of the church's April music festival, a monthlong event series featuring performances on piano, violin, organ, cello, flute and more.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.beachcommunity.org.
