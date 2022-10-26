ASTORIA – Efforts to reintroduce chum salmon to the Columbia River will be spotlighted at a presentation by Kelcee Smith, chum salmon reintroduction coordinator at Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort George Brewery’s Lovell Showroom.
Chum salmon in the Columbia have been listed as a threatened species according to the criteria of the Endangered Species Act since 1999, and have been the subject of many local recovery efforts.
This talk will mark the return of Nature Matters, a monthly series of talks on the intersections between nature and culture, sponsored by Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, the North Coast Watershed Association and Fort George Brewery.
This free event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, contact the park at 503-861-2471 or visit www.nps.gov/lewi.
