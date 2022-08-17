CHINOOK, Wash. – The Chinook Port Alliance and Columbia River Roadhouse will host a salmon derby and summer barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Prizes will be awarded for the largest Chinook salmon and largest silver salmon. A dinner of barbecue pork and chicken will be served alongside potato salad, corn on the cob and dessert selections.
The cost for participating in the derby is $20. Both the derby and dinner are $35. For more information, contact Sheila Cox at 503-238-4517.
