The North Coast Chamber Orchestra will present two concerts of classical music titled “Concert Overtures” this weekend.
The first concert is at 7 p.m. on Friday at St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, 36335 N. U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem. The second concert is at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St. in Astoria.
Directed by conductor Cory Pederson, the concerts will feature overtures that recall some of classical music’s endearing operas, ballets and oratorios.
Selections performed by the orchestra include “Echoes of Ossian,” “Light Cavalry Overture” and “Overture to Rienzi,” among others. The programs will also include solo performances by Cannon Beach pianist Diane Amos, the orchestra’s Judy Woodward and guest artist Mike Woods.
Admission for each concert is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children under 12 (with adult supervision). Masks and proof of vaccination are required for all attendees. Tickets can be purchased online at www.partnersforthepac.org or by phone at 503-338-9132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.