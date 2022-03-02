ASTORIA — The Astoria International Chamber Music Competition, sponsored by the Liberty Theatre, is now open to applicants.
The competition is accepting submissions from artists between the ages of 18 and 30 in the categories of instrumental and woodwinds, piano and string trios, quartets, quintets and mixed piano ensembles.
An onstage competition will be held at the theater on June 17 and June 19 as part of the Third Dimension Festival.
Find full application instructions, contest rules and details at www.libertyastoria.org/competition.
