SEASIDE — Colorful sidewalk art will decorate the Seaside Promenade near the Turnaround beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday as part of the annual Seaside Chalk Art Contest.
The contest, organized by The Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, is open to all ages and skill levels, and will conclude with an awards ceremony and prizes for winning art in the afternoon.
There is a $35 entrance fee for the contest, which includes a set of supplies. For more information, visit www.sunsetempire.com.
