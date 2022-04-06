RAYMOND, Wash. — Cellist Gideon Freudmann will perform “Cellobop,” a unique concert as part of the Sunday Afternoon Live series at the Raymond Theatre on Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m.
Sponsored by the Willapa Veterinary Service and Ena Bale, the event will lead off a trio of concerts for the venue.
Freudmann’s improvisational electric cello performances feature a mix of classical, blues, jazz, electronic, funk and folk music, adding riffs and layers to form a unique sound. The cellist regularly contributes music to NPR’s “All Things Considered” and has been featured on multiple television programs. He also regularly provides soundtracks for silent film showings.
Admission for the show is $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and $5 for students. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at Alder & Co., Raymond Drug and South Bend Pharmacy. For more information, visit www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
