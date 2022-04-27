LONG BEACH, Wash. — A Centennial Celebration Dinner honoring Long Beach will take place at the Elks Lodge on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Organized by the Long Beach Merchants Association, this event will honor community figures from the city's past century of life and growth.
The dinner will feature a 1922 theme according to the city's centennial celebration, including dancing, live music, entertainment and a meal prepared by chef Casey Barella of The Chowder Stop. For more information, visit www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.