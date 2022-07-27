ASTORIA – Cascadia Chamber Opera will perform “The Banshee,” an opera by Daniel Daly, at Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The show will feature student singers from the University of Oregon alongside the Elsewhere Ensemble, a Eugene-based performance group. The opera tells the story of an Irish legend.
Admission is $20. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.partnersforthepac.org.
