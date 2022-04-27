ASTORIA — The Cascadia Chamber Opera will host Pint Sized Opera, a singing event highlighting favorite opera pieces at Merry Time Bar and Grill on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The opera, which aims to make the genre accessible for all, will feature familiar community members Deac Guidi, Bereniece Jones-Centeno and ChrisLynn Taylor joined by newcomer Esteban Zuniga, singing opera and Broadway favorites.
This event is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.cascadiaconcertopera.org.
