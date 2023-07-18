ASTORIA — Angora Hiking Club has planned a trio of events this week, beginning with a guided canoe paddling trip along the Lewis and Clark River.
The paddling trip, organized by Heather Simpson and led by park rangers, will depart from Netul Landing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. At 2 p.m. Saturday, Angora Hiking Club members and guests are invited to a summer potluck at Coffenbury Lake.
Murals and remnants of historic signage will be the focus of a 3.75-mile city walking tour led by Carol Merwin, Deborah Howe and Jo Brown at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Brown, who painted some murals on the tour, will speak on the logistics and challenges of such historic preservation work.
The historic walking tour is limited to 20 people; it will begin on the east side of the Columbia River Maritime Museum. A National Park pass is required for the paddling trip. For more information on these events, visit angoras.club.
