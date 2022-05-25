CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Library will host a sale of rare and old books on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from noon to 5 p.m.
Coinciding with Memorial Day weekend, this event is an opportunity to search for unique and special titles across price ranges, curated by library volunteers. Buyers will also have the opportunity to buy three books and get a fourth for free.
This event is open to the public. For more information, visit www.cannonbeachlibrary.org.
