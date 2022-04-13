CANNON BEACH — Historical fiction author Omar El Akkad will give a remote talk, hosted by the Cannon Beach Library, about his acclaimed novels “American War” and “What Strange Paradise” on Saturday at 2 p.m.
El Akkad’s fictional figures are immersed in both present and dystopian social and political landscapes. “What Strange Paradise” is told from the viewpoint of two children caught up in wars and migrant crises throughout the Middle East, while “American War” takes place during a speculative second Civil War in the United States. The latter novel won the Pacific Northwest Booksellers’ Award and the Oregon Book Award.
El Akkad was born in Egypt, grew up in Qatar, later moved to Canada and now lives in Portland. As an investigative reporter, he has covered stories in Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay, among others, inspiring his fiction work.
His reporting as well as fiction and nonfiction writing have been well received, earning a long list of accolades. For more information and to view the presentation, visit cannonbeachlibrary.org.
