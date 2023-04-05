CANNON BEACH — Zachary Stocks, historian and executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers, will host a lecture surveying figures in the state’s Black history at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum.
“Oregon’s Black History: 450 years in 45 minutes” will focus on stories and events involving people of African descent in Oregon’s early years, often excluded from stories of the state’s history as the result of legal and social marginalization.
Seating for this event is limited to 50 people, donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.cbhistory.org.
