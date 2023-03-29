CANNON BEACH — Orchestral group Pink Martini will perform a show at Coaster Theatre Playhouse, featuring lead singer China Forbes, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The group formed in 1994, aiming to create inclusive musical soundtracks for political and activist fundraisers for a variety of causes. Their shows draw inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz and pop. Pink Martini sings in 22 languages at opera houses, concert halls and other venues.
Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.coastertheatre.com.
