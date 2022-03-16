CANNON BEACH – Join the Cannon Beach Community Church for weekly music meditations throughout March.
The church’s next event will feature local pianist Patty Coomes on Friday at noon.
Area musicians will perform meditative music throughout the season of Lent, the six weeks leading up to the Easter holiday.
Next Friday at noon, the church concert series will feature Susan Buehler on the organ.
All concerts are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.beachcommunity.org.
