CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Chorus will perform a set titled "All About Love, from Mozart to McCartney," celebrating 35 years of local performances, at 3 p.m. Sunday at Seaside United Methodist Church.
The set offers perspectives on love, from the tender piece "The Seal Lullaby" to the haunting "Northern Lights." Pieces will feature chorus soloists and instrumentalists, including violinist Tom Berthelson, trumpet player Bob LaTorre, pianist Barbara Richmond and conductor Roy Seiber.
Additional shows will be held at Cannon Beach Community Church at 7 p.m. May 5 and at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. May 7.
Admission is $10 at the door, students under 16 are free. For more information, visit www.cannonbeachchorus.org.
