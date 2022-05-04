CANNON BEACH — Young artists between the ages of 3 and 18 are invited to submit original artwork for consideration at "Create," an art exhibit created for and by children at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce Community Hall.
Submissions for the show, sponsored by Child’s Play, will be accepted through Wednesday. The event will open at 4 p.m. on May 13 and run through 2 p.m. on May 15, also featuring fun activities including face painting and prizes.
The show is free both to enter and attend. For more information, visit www.achildsplay.com.
