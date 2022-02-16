ASTORIA — The Liberty Theatre presents California Guitar Trio and Montreal Guitar Trio, performing together on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Featuring six virtuoso guitarists from four countries, California Guitar Trio and Montreal Guitar Trio together fuse decades of combined performing experience into one ensemble of progressive rock, world, jazz, and classical music.
California Guitar Trio, composed of Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya and Paul Richards, has made a major global impact, having served as the soundtrack for Olympics coverage and other major television network programs. NASA even used their music to wake the crew aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour.
Montreal Guitar Trio composed of guitarists Sébastien Dufour, Glenn Lévesque and Marc Morin, has given hundreds of concerts in some of the most prestigious venues across North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.
Seating is reserved and starts at $25. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test required for entry. Doors open at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.