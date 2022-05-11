ASTORIA — Buoy Beer Co. will introduce Frühlingsfest, the brewery’s first festival dedicated to the lager family of beers, on Saturday at noon.
Named for a German word meaning “spring festival,” the event will feature nine guest breweries as well as staple brews and craft selections from Buoy Beer. The brewery also recently announced the debut of a rotating lager series.
For more information, visit www.buoybeer.com.
