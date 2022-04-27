RAYMOND, Wash. — Music and comedy duo Bridge and Wolak will perform as part of the Raymond Theatre’s Sunday Afternoon Live series on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The duo, consisting of Michael Bridge on accordion and piano and Kornel Wolak on clarinet and piano, fuse acoustic instrumentation with contemporary electronic sounds. The pair also infuse comedy in each of their performances.
Admission for the show is $20 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, visit www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.