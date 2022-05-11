RAYMOND, Wash. — Contemporary bluegrass group The Special Consensus will perform at the Raymond Theatre as part of the Sunday Afternoon Live series on Sunday at 3 p.m.
With a polished, original sound that gathers inspiration from both traditional bluegrass and innovative techniques, band members Greg Cahill, Dan Eubanks, Greg Blake and Michael Prewitt have been touring internationally for decades.
Admission for the show is $20 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, visit www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.