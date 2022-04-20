ILWACO, Wash. — The Ilwaco Parks and Recreation Commission will host its annual Black Lake Fishing Derby event on Saturday from 7 to 10 a.m.
This event is a fun opportunity for kids ages 2 to 14 to get outdoors and have a chance to win exciting prizes. Breakfast will be provided by New Life Church at 7 a.m. The final fish weigh-in will be at 10 a.m., followed by a lunch with hot dogs and other refreshments, plus awards and a prize drawing.
Derby participants will receive a free t-shirt designed by logo contest winner Makenzie Williams, a second grader at Long Beach Elementary School in Long Beach while supplies last.
This event is free, though attendees are encouraged to preregister online. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.